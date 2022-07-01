Hurricane woman dies in early morning car accident

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Around 2 a.m. Friday, a woman lost control of her car while driving east on Virginia Avenue in Hurricane -- an incident that turned deadly.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said the woman’s car ended up on the side of the road near railroad tracks after flipping many times.

By the time first responders arrived at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Emerald Drive, Edwards said the woman had already died.

“It’s so sad when anyone dies. This person was a Hurricane resident that passed away,” he said. “We don’t really don’t know anything about the why, you know, why two o’clock in the morning?”

Edwards said he knows the woman who died and identified her as 42-year-old Stacy Russell of Hurricane.

He said he knows the family and is heartbroken by her passing.

“Just a good-hearted person,” he said. “I mean, what do you say? I absolutely hate it that she passed.”

Edwards said the Hurricane Police Department is handling the investigation. While there are a lot of questions, Edwards said speed played a factor.

“It appeared that this person was traveling much faster and because they rolled and ended up on the train tracks, you know. Just to get there you’d have to be going pretty fast to make that happen,” Edwards said.

One neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera says he saw the crash and the sound woke him and his wife.

He added after seeing the damage and taking in everything, it has left both of them feeling numb.

