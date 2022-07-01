Advertisement

‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024

Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be transformed and renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney’s popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is getting a complete overhaul.

Disney confirmed Friday that the decades-old ride at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will soon get a refresh.

The new ride will be based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” which features Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Details about the reimagined ride were announced Friday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Disney will transform Splash Mountain into a Mardi Gras celebration, and the new name will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The ride was originally based on the controversial Disney film “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The grand opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set for late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure were killed...
Captain, deputy killed during violent standoff in Floyd County, Ky. identified
A person was hit by a train near the 1000 block of Madison Street in Charleston.
Person hit by a train
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
Pullman Square - Huntington, West Virginia
City of Huntington to purchase Pullman Square

Latest News

Fallen heroes
Fallen heroes
Procession for captain and deputy following Floyd mass shooting
Procession to honor fallen captain, deputy killed during Floyd Co. mass shooting
Holiday weekend starts with thunder
First Warning Forecast
Procession for captain and deputy following Floyd mass shooting
Procession to honor captain, deputy killed in line of duty during mass shooting in Floyd Co.