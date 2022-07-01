Procession to honor fallen captain, deputy killed during Floyd Co. mass shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- It’s a somber scene our region has become all too familiar with, a procession held honoring fallen officers killed in the line of duty.

Community members, many emotional, lined the roadway Friday afternoon as the bodies of Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy William Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department returned home from Frankfort.

Frasure and Petry were killed Thursday evening during a violent standoff situation in the Floyd County community Allen.

Captain, deputy killed during violent standoff in Floyd County, Ky. identified

The man charged in their deaths and accused of injuring five others, including four additional police officers is being held at the Pike County Detention Center on a $10 million cash bond.

Friday morning, Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, Kentucky appeared in court virtually and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

During an emotional interview at the courthouse Friday, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt called the mass shooting ‘planned.’

Storz faces multiple charges, including one count of murder of a police officer, one count of attempted murder of a police officer and another count of attempted murder. He is also charged with assaulting a service animal.

Hunt tells WSAZ.com deputies were investigating a domestic situation Thursday that led them to a home in the Allen community.

Officers were attempting to serve an emergency protection order prior to when shots were fired.

Hunt says when deputies arrived at the home on Main Street, Storz appeared to be waiting for them and opened fire.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley described the deadly, violent incident Thursday as a ‘war zone.’

During a news conference Friday evening, Kentucky State Police said Storz was taken into custody around 10 p.m. outside the home where the shooting happened.

For more information about the shooting and investigation >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.