Several events canceled in light of Floyd County mass shooting

(Associated Press)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -Several events have been canceled in light of the tragedy that took place Thursday in Floyd County, Kentucky.

“He was a sheer terrorist” | Sheriff calls attack that killed 2 officers, injured 6 others planned

On Thursday, a violent standoff situation killed two police officers and injured six others, including five additional police officers.

In light of the tragedy, the City of Prestonsburg along with neighboring counties have canceled Independence Day celebrations scheduled.

The City of Prestonsburg postponed the Star City Day, fireworks, and music in Archer Park.

Director Samantha Johnson said they plan on coming together in the near future.

The carnival will go on as scheduled.

A post on the Prestonsburg Tourism Facebook page.
In Pike County, the City of Pikeville announced the ‘Independence Day at Pikeville Festival’ has been canceled out of respect.

Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter offered his condolences in a statement:

“Independence Day is a celebration of our highest American values-- the very ideals these courageous law enforcement officers gave their lives to protect. Instead of gathering for the festival, we encourage every Pikeville family to join us in prayer for the fallen officers and humble gratitude for their sacrifice.”

While this weekend’s festival is canceled, the City of Pikeville’s fireworks show for Monday at 9:45 p.m. will still occur as planned.

