Sheriff: Multiple officers shot in eastern Ky. situation

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement officers are on the scene Thursday night of a shooting situation in Allen that involves multiple victims from different agencies, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

He said several officers have been taken to different hospitals.

The sheriff said deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant when the incident started earlier in the evening. As of 9:30 p.m., he said the suspect was still barricaded.

Hunt said the suspect opened fire when officers responded.

That area of Allen is closed off for miles around. The sheriff said he was hoping for a peaceful resolution to the situation soon.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that it’s extending thoughts and prayers to KSP, all Floyd County law enforcement, the first responders, dispatchers and the Allen community.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Louisville tweeted the following:

@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022

