Sheriff: Multiple officers shot in eastern Ky. situation

Law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting with several victims in Allen, Kentucky.
Law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting with several victims in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement officers are on the scene Thursday night of a shooting situation in Allen that involves multiple victims from different agencies, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

He said several officers have been taken to different hospitals.

The sheriff said deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant when the incident started earlier in the evening. As of 9:30 p.m., he said the suspect was still barricaded.

Hunt said the suspect opened fire when officers responded.

That area of Allen is closed off for miles around. The sheriff said he was hoping for a peaceful resolution to the situation soon.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that it’s extending thoughts and prayers to KSP, all Floyd County law enforcement, the first responders, dispatchers and the Allen community.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Louisville tweeted the following:

We have crews at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

