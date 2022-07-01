Shots fired in Charleston causes mixed reactions from residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Madison Ellis said he is a regular at some of the businesses around the 200 block of Leon Sullivan Way.

“The only thing you have here you look, you see is the post office, the Clay Center, the bank and a couple of businesses and they’re not rowdy or anything. They’re pretty peaceful,” he said Friday. “It’s a real quiet area here no heavy traffic, no drugs, no violence none of that.”

It is why he said he was shocked to learn of shots fired in that very area late Thursday afternoon.

Charleston Police said multiple shots were fired and a possible suspect ran into a business. Two people were detained, and multiple firearms were recovered. Later, Kevin Denson, 35, of Charleston, was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Daniel Quarequio did not share Ellis’ shock.

“That’s pretty frequent unfortunately like everywhere in America pretty much any city,” he said. “It’s kind of surprising and shocking glad no one was killed or injured but not really surprising, that’s a pretty common occurrence. I’ve heard gunshots go off; I feel like that’s any urban area in America sadly.”

According to law enforcement, the shooting did not cause any threats to the Sternwheel Regatta Zone Area.

Earlier this week, the Charleston Police Department shared they would be increasing their presence around the Regatta area. Knowing this, Ellis and Quarequio said they feel safer moving around town.

“From going in past years [to the Regatta] they had huge crowds, thousands and thousands of people generally well-managed lots of cops. I think it’s a positive thing; watch out for pickpockets but usually well-policed,” Quarequio said. “I feel a little safer in a crowd with lots of cops around even though stuff still happens.”

“The people coming here, they’re going to the Regatta, so they’re here for the Regatta and that’s a beautiful event so I don’t feel a threat whatsoever or anything,” Ellis said. “I feel safe anyway but even when the regatta’s not here the police presence is always around.”

Denson has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Charleston Police said more charges could be added.

