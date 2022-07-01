Advertisement

WVAW files application with state PSC; rate increase possible for water customers

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) has filed an application with the state Public Service Commission to approve an infrastructure replacement program that could raise monthly rates for customers.

ln that application, filed Thursday, water company officials told the PSC that the proposed 2023 rate replacement program includes more than $81 million for infrastructure replacement and system upgrades.

According to WVAW, that would amount to about $2.88 more per month for the average customer using 2,943 gallons at home.

The company says extra funding is needed to replace aging infrastructure, including $25 million to replace and upgrade about 16 miles of water mains, among other projects.

“West Virginia American Water’s annual infrastructure replacement program has been in place since 2017, and it gives us the ability to make timely, necessary investments in our water systems,” said Robert Burton, president of WVAW, in a news release. “This infrastructure investment surcharge has allowed us to improve reliability in our system while reducing long-term costs for our customers.”

