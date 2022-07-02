Advertisement

Delivery mix-up: Stanley Cup trophy almost missed Colorado Avalanche victory parade

The Stanley Cup was mistakenly delivered to the wrong address. (Source: CNN, KUSA, KIT KARBLER, DMITRI RUDENKO, GETTY IMAGES)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Thanks to a delivery mix-up, the Stanley Cup trophy almost didn’t make it to Thursday’s Colorado Avalanche victory celebration.

Colorado couple Kit Karbler and Dmitri Rudenko said they weren’t expecting any deliveries when an SUV backed into their driveway the other day.

Rudenko said it looked familiar. So, he joked about it possibly being the Stanley Cup trophy, and the delivery driver told him it was indeed the championship trophy.

The trophy was supposed to go to the Avalanche team captain, but his home address was a digit from the couple’s residence.

The mix-up was quickly sorted out, but the couple said they were able to take a picture with the trophy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen heroes
Captain, deputy killed during violent standoff in Floyd County, Ky.
A person was hit by a train near the 1000 block of Madison Street in Charleston.
Person hit by a train
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
Pullman Square - Huntington, West Virginia
City of Huntington to purchase Pullman Square

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court
A mass shooting at this home in Allen, Kentucky, killed two law enforcement officers and...
WSAZ gets first look at home where mass shooting happened
Police Lights
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-79
Gov. Kathy Hochul released the text of the legislation early Friday morning, as the Legislature...
New York overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits