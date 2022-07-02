Dozens honor Medal Honor Recipient Woody Williams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Dozens of people turned out to honor Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Williams died early Wednesday morning surrounded by his family at the VA Medical Center which bears his name. ”He was 98.

On Saturday at 8 a.m. large crowd gathered at Beard Mortuary which was the beginning site of the procession.

Nearly half of Third Avenue was closed as dozens honored Medal of Honor Recipient Woody Williams.

The procession began at Beard Mortuary in Huntington and follow U.S. Route 60 through Ona and Milton passing Shonet’s, a place Williams loved.

In Milton, the procession will get on Interstate 64 near Exit 28. The procession will stay on I-64 until Exit 99.

It will then turn right onto Greenbrier Street before turning left onto Kanawha Boulevard to enter the State Capitol from the South Side Complex.

Upon arrival, the casket will be carried into the State Capitol Building and positioned in the Lower Capitol Rotunda.

Williams will lie in State at the West Virginia State Capitol Rotunda for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

Visitation will also be held on Sunday, July 3.

All attendees must enter the Capitol Building using the public West Wing entrance. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Woody Williams, who turned 98 on October 2, fought in World War II with the Marine Corps as a flamethrower at the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. His heroic actions there were later honored as he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman.

Williams was the last surviving World War II veteran to have received the Medal of Honor.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.