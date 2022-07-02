First Warning Forecast | More scattered showers, storms for start of holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday saw the return of scattered showers and storms to the region, a fitting way to kick off what is historically one of the wettest months of the year. With high humidity and a passing cold front, scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast on Saturday. The day is not a washout, but the multitude of outdoor activities should be prepared for a brief interruption in events should a shower or storm pass. Fortunately, the front passes just far enough south of the region such that much of Sunday and the Fourth of July holiday itself look dry. However, the dry trend will be short-lived as the entirety of the shortened work week looks to be characterized by scattered showers and storms as temperatures hover at or just shy of the 90-degree mark.

Saturday morning starts rather muggy with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees. Because of this, scattered showers and storms are already lighting up the radar. In addition, patchy fog has formed in some valleys.

Scattered showers and storms pass at any point during the day on Saturday. In between any rain will be hazy, humid sunshine as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. Due to the high humidity, some storms may be strong enough to produce heavy rain in addition to gusty winds.

While an isolated shower or two is still possible Saturday evening and overnight, the coverage is less such that evening fireworks are not looking to be rained on. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s overnight with patchy fog likely.

Sunday starts with abundant cloud cover and a couple showers possible. The day trends brighter and drier by the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Fourth of July on Monday sees a mostly sunny sky. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most areas escape without any rain. High temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

Tuesday through Friday will see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms likely each day. High temperatures hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

