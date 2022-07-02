First Warning Forecast | Showers, storms push out for rest of holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers and storms lit up the radar again on Saturday, with the most widespread activity south of I-64 during the afternoon ahead of a slow-moving cold front. While isolated showers remain possible overnight into Sunday morning, overall coverage will be lower, and Sunday afternoon trends drier as the front clears the area. This bodes well for the Fourth of July holiday on Monday which is looking dry overall. However, storm chances return Tuesday and last all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Scattered storms remain likely through sunset south of I-64. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Farther north, an isolated shower or two is possible during this time frame, but most locations stay dry.

Saturday night sees the opportunity for isolated showers area-wide as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s. The sky turns mostly cloudy, and patchy fog may develop in some river valleys.

Sunday morning starts with abundant cloud cover, patchy fog, and a couple passing showers possible. The day trends brighter and drier by the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the upper 80s. Humidity also drops by late-day as well.

Fourth of July on Monday sees a mostly sunny sky. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most areas escape without any rain. High temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

Tuesday through Saturday will see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms likely each day. High temperatures generally hover in the mid to upper 80s.

