Funeral arrangements for fallen police officer announced

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The funeral arrangements for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry have been announced.

The funeral home says visitation will be Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky. and will continue all day on Monday.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg with Jeff White and Tommy Reed officiating.

The burial will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Deputy Petry was a 31-year law enforcement veteran who served two years with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, 15 years with Kentucky State Police, and 14 years with the Prestonsburg Police Department.

He was also the fire chief at the Martin City Fire Department when he was killed in an ambush Thursday, along with two other officers and a police K9.

