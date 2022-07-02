Advertisement

Funeral arrangements for fallen police officer announced

William Petry
William Petry(WYMT)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The funeral arrangements for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry have been announced.

The funeral home says visitation will be Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky. and will continue all day on Monday.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg with Jeff White and Tommy Reed officiating.

The burial will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Deputy Petry was a 31-year law enforcement veteran who served two years with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, 15 years with Kentucky State Police, and 14 years with the Prestonsburg Police Department.

He was also the fire chief at the Martin City Fire Department when he was killed in an ambush Thursday, along with two other officers and a police K9.

To see our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen heroes
Captain, deputy killed during violent standoff in Floyd County, Ky.
A mass shooting at this home in Allen, Kentucky, killed three law enforcement officers and...
Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
Several events canceled in light of Floyd County mass shooting

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jul 2
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jul 2
Multiple officers shot and injured during shootout in eastern Kentucky.
Names of others injured in mass shooting released
A thin-blue line ribbon sits on top of Captain Frasure's cruiser.
Honoring three fallen officers
A thin-blue line ribbon sits on top of Captain Frasure's cruiser.
Procession for third officer killed in the line-of-duty