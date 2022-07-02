Procession for third officer killed in the line-of-duty

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- A third officer has died from his injuries after a mass shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins has died from his injuries. He was a K-9 handler with the department. The city of Prestonsburg released that information on its Facebook page.

Early Saturday morning, Officer Chaffins’ body was escorted from St. Mary’s Medical Center to Prestonsburg by law enforcement from West Virginia along I-64 onto U.S. 23 in Kentucky.

You have dedicated your short time on this earth to the service of the citizens of Prestonsburg and the Commonwealth as an EMT, Fire Fighter, and Police Officer. You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier.

The deadly incident happened Thursday along Main St. near the intersection of Railroad St., also killing a K-9 unit and injuring four others.

Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Dep. William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department also died in the gunfire. The incident was reported around 6 Thursday evening and lasted hours until the suspect was taken into custody around 10 Thursday night near the home.

According to Kentucky State Police, Frasure had 39 years of service with the Prestonsburg Police Dept. Petry, another law enforcement veteran, had 31 years of total service. He started in 1991 with the Prestonsburg Police Department where he remained until 2005. From 2005 to 2020, he served with KSP and then transferred to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Dept.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, faces several charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer. He also faces charges in connection with the death of K-9 Drago who served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. A not guilty plea was entered on Storz’s behalf during a virtual court hearing.

