Tractor-trailer crash closes I-79

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 79 is closed Friday night in the Amma area of Roane County after a tractor-trailer crash, dispatchers say.

No injuries are reported.

The accident was reported before 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the 29.5-mile marker.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed. It’s unknown when the interstate will reopen.

