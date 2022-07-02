Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crash closes I-79

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 79 is closed Friday night in the Amma area of Roane County after a tractor-trailer crash, dispatchers say.

No injuries are reported.

The accident was reported before 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the 29.5-mile marker.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed. It’s unknown when the interstate will reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen heroes
Captain, deputy killed during violent standoff in Floyd County, Ky.
A person was hit by a train near the 1000 block of Madison Street in Charleston.
Person hit by a train
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
Pullman Square - Huntington, West Virginia
City of Huntington to purchase Pullman Square

Latest News

Details about why protective order filed against mass shooting suspect
Details about why protective order filed against mass shooting suspect
Hometown Hero | Helping out in the heat
Hometown Hero | Helping out in the heat
Hurricane woman dies in car accident
Hurricane woman dies in early morning car accident
Charleston residents Madison Ellis and Daniel Quarequio
Shots fired in Charleston causes mixed reactions from residents