WSAZ gets first look at home where mass shooting happened

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Friday night, WSAZ was getting a first look at a home where a deadly mass shooting happened less than 24 hours ago -- killing two officers and injuring five others in Allen.

The incident happened along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street, also killing a K-9 unit. One law enforcement officer remains in critical condition.

A mass shooting at this home in Allen, Kentucky, killed two law enforcement officers and injured five other people (WSAZ/Emily Bennett)

Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department died in the incident. It was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday and lasted hours until the suspect was taken into custody around 10 p.m. near the home.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, faces several charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer. He also faces charges in connection with the death of K-9 Drago who served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. A not guilty plea was entered on Storz’s behalf during a virtual court hearing.

During an emotional interview at the courthouse Friday, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt called the mass shooting as “planned.” In the barrage of gunfire, some officers were forced to retreat under their cruisers, with at least one suffering carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators say officers were attempting to serve an emergency protective order prior to shots being fired. WSAZ also found out more details about that order. For details, click on the video link with this story.

Storz is being held in the Pike County Detention Center on a $10 million cash bond.

Keep checking on the WSAZ app for the latest.

For related coverage:

Captain, deputy killed during violent standoff in Floyd County, Ky.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.