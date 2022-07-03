Advertisement

Business closed following stabbing near front door

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A gas station and convenience store is closed Sunday evening following a stabbing near the front door of the building.

The stabbing happened in front of the Sheetz along 6th Avenue in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

A victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officers report.

According to Huntington Police, several witnesses have come forward.

Officers are in the process of reviewing surveillance video.

Information regarding a suspect has not been released.

No word on when Sheetz along 6th Avenue will reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mass shooting at this home in Allen, Kentucky, killed three law enforcement officers and...
Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting
Fallen heroes
Captain, deputy killed during violent standoff in Floyd County, Ky.
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout
WVSP investigate a fatal crash.
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
Multiple officers shot and injured during shootout in eastern Kentucky.
Names of others injured in mass shooting released

Latest News

Press conference | Allen, Ky mass shooting
Funeral service is held for America’s last WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’...
Woody Williams to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Vigil to be held for fallen officers
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 2
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 2