Business closed following stabbing near front door

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A gas station and convenience store is closed Sunday evening following a stabbing near the front door of the building.

The stabbing happened in front of the Sheetz along 6th Avenue in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

A victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officers report.

According to Huntington Police, several witnesses have come forward.

Officers are in the process of reviewing surveillance video.

Information regarding a suspect has not been released.

No word on when Sheetz along 6th Avenue will reopen.

