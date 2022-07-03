Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Dry weather for holiday before storm chances return

Forecast on July 3, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday turned into a pretty decent day across the region once the morning rain pushed out of the area. Dry conditions continue into the Fourth of July holiday, but by Tuesday, storm chances return and last all the way through the end of the week. While dry hours can be found each day, the risk for a passing shower or storm at any time has to be respected. In addition, humidity will be quite high. Showers look to push out with drier and more comfortable conditions returning by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Sunday evening stays mostly clear and dry as temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a continued mainly clear sky with low temperatures dropping to the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog is likely in some river valleys.

The Fourth of July on Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with dry conditions. Humidity stays manageable, but the afternoon will be hot as high temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

Tuesday through Saturday will see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms likely each day. Some storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures generally hover in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon looks to trend drier with increasing sunshine. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mass shooting at this home in Allen, Kentucky, killed three law enforcement officers and...
Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting
Fallen heroes
Captain, deputy killed during violent standoff in Floyd County, Ky.
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout
WVSP investigate a fatal crash.
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
Multiple officers shot and injured during shootout in eastern Kentucky.
Names of others injured in mass shooting released

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Jul 3
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Jul 3
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 2
First Warning Forecast | Showers, storms push out for rest of holiday weekend
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 2
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 2
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jul 2
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jul 2