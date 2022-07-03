First Warning Forecast | Dry weather for holiday before storm chances return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday turned into a pretty decent day across the region once the morning rain pushed out of the area. Dry conditions continue into the Fourth of July holiday, but by Tuesday, storm chances return and last all the way through the end of the week. While dry hours can be found each day, the risk for a passing shower or storm at any time has to be respected. In addition, humidity will be quite high. Showers look to push out with drier and more comfortable conditions returning by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Sunday evening stays mostly clear and dry as temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a continued mainly clear sky with low temperatures dropping to the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog is likely in some river valleys.

The Fourth of July on Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with dry conditions. Humidity stays manageable, but the afternoon will be hot as high temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

Tuesday through Saturday will see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms likely each day. Some storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures generally hover in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon looks to trend drier with increasing sunshine. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

