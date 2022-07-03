Fund set up to help families of EKY officers killed and injured in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A donation fund was set up to help the families of police officers killed and injured during Thursday’s shooting in Allen.

Eight people were shot, leaving three dead and five injured.

The officers who died were Capt. Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and Deputy William Petry.

Lance Storz faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer and two additional counts of attempted murder.

Donations can be made to the Floyd County Community Foundation and designated to the Allen shooting.

