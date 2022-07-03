Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

WVSP investigate a fatal crash.
WVSP investigate a fatal crash.(MGN)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, Sgt. L.D. Hensley was called out to Laurel Creek Road near Lenore for a single vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m.

Medical personnel declared the driver, Mellissa Copley, 52, of Delbarton dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen heroes
Captain, deputy killed during violent standoff in Floyd County, Ky.
A mass shooting at this home in Allen, Kentucky, killed three law enforcement officers and...
Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
WSAZ Investigates | Sober Living Homes
Police say Jeremiah Beltz was last seen Wednesday, June 29, in the 100 block of 8th Avenue
21-year-old from Huntington reported missing

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 2
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 2
A thin-blue line ribbon sits on top of Captain Frasure's cruiser.
Fund set up to help families of EKY officers killed and injured in Floyd County shooting
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Police discuss deadly violence after ambush leaves 3 officers dead
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout