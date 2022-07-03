Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, Sgt. L.D. Hensley was called out to Laurel Creek Road near Lenore for a single vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m.

Medical personnel declared the driver, Mellissa Copley, 52, of Delbarton dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

