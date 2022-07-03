Vigil to be held for fallen officers

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A vigil is planned Sunday evening to honor three officers killed Thursday during a shootout in the community of Allen, Kentucky.

Community members are urged to come to Prestonsburg High School Sunday, July 3 for a memorial to honor Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins.

Funeral arrangements for fallen officers announced

The vigil will take place on the high school football field at 9:30 p.m.

The service will also honor the life of a K9 officer who was also shot and killed during the nearly four hour shootout.

Four others were injured during the exchange of gunfire Thursday.

Names of others injured in mass shooting released

Investigators say officers were attempting to serve an emergency protective order prior to shots being fired at the home along Railroad Street.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, has been arrested and is now being held at the Pike County Detention Center on a $10 million cash bond.

Storz faces several charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer. He also faces charges in connection with the death of K-9 Drago who served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. A not guilty plea was entered on Storz’s behalf during a virtual court hearing.

