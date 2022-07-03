Woody Williams to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – America’s last WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced Sunday,

During a memorial service for Williams at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, Sen. Manchin said one of Williams’ wishes was for ‘those who served in the greatest generation and WWII Medical of Honor recipients’ to be honored at the nation’s Capitol.

Manchin said Williams requested the last WWII Medal of Honor recipient lie in state at the U.S. Capitol to honor the ‘greatest generation.’

“Now that’s not an easy feat,” said Sen. Manchin. “Well, since last Sunday Shelley (Sen, Shelley Moore Capito) and I have been on the phone. I found Nancy (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) in Europe yesterday and we had a nice, long conversation and this is a really, really tough situation to get to lie in state. There’s so much requests for that. But, I wanted to announce today, that I got a phone call at 11 this morning that our friend is going to lie in state at the national Capitol.”

Manchin’s announcement received a standing ovation from those there honoring Williams’ legacy at the Culture Center.

Williams passed away Wednesday, June 29 at 3:15 a.m. at the VA Medical Center which bears his name.

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, 98, passes away

Woody Williams, who turned 98 on October 2, fought in World War II with the Marine Corps as a flamethrower at the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. His heroic actions there were later honored as he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman.

Williams was the last surviving World War II veteran to have received the Medal of Honor.

Funeral services for Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams will take place the weekend prior to the July 4th holiday. (WSAZ/ Source: MetroHealth)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.