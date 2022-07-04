Dawson-Bryant to break ground on new athletic fieldhouse and indoor facility

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The village of Coal Grove loves its student-athletes. The Hornets are the pride of the village, and the community rallies around them at ever chance they get.

“That’s why you see what you see when you come into Coal Grove. This place is special,” said head football Coach Jay Lucas.

Coal Grove is proud of its current athletic facilities, but new upgrades are in the works. This summer, the fieldhouse that houses locker rooms at the football stadium will be demolished. A brand new, state-of-the-art fieldhouse will be built in its place. Beyond the right field fence of the baseball field, an indoor turf/multi-purpose building will also be constructed.

“If you look good, you play good and that’s what we want. We want to offer our kids the best possible opportunities we can here, and this is a good start,” said Board of Education President Jessica Bryant.

The all new fieldhouse will be comprised of two stories, including lockers rooms for various sports, a weight room and office spaces. The indoor turf of the multi-purpose building will provide extra practice space for various extracurricular activities, and will also house an auxiliary classroom.

“We hope to break ground within the next couple of weeks and we figure it will probably take at least a year to complete the project,” said Superintendent Steve Easterling.

The total cost of the project is around $3.5 million, and the school is handling the cost through lease-purchase financing at a low interest rate. Treasurer Bradley Miller is excited that they can finally move forward with construction.

“It’s going to be an inconvenience and a mess for a year, but I think the end product is going to be more than worth it,” Miller said.

“For such a small community to have so much support from its community members, our school board, our superintendent, I think everybody is behind this project and we are very excited about it,” said Co-Athletic Director Shaun Smith.

