Federal judge rules in favor of major drug companies in landmark opioid trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. District Court Judge David Faber has ruled in favor of major drug companies in a case involving a federal opioid trial in which closing arguments were completed in July 2021.

The City of Huntington and Cabell County filed the lawsuit nearly five years ago against drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.

The plaintiffs were seeking more than $1 billion in damages.

The ruling reads in part: “The opioid crisis has taken a considerable toll on the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington. And while there is a natural tendency to assign blame in such cases, they must be decided not based on sympathy, but on the facts and the law. In view of the court’s findings and conclusions, the court finds that judgment should be entered in defendants’ favor.”

West Virginia has the nation’s highest fatal opioid overdose rate. In separate, similar lawsuits, the state reached a $37 million settlement with McKesson in 2019, $20 million with Cardinal Health and $16 million with AmerisourceBergen in 2017.

The decision comes just one day before another lawsuit is set to begin with the same defendants, this case filed by other counties and jurisdictions.

