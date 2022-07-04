Advertisement

Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

By Josie Fletcher
Jul. 4, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died on Thursday, June 30 after being shot in a standoff in Floyd County.

Click here for funeral arrangements for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins.

Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

