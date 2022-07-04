Advertisement

Man arrested for stabbing in Huntington

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A gas station and convenience store closed Sunday evening following a stabbing near the front door of the building.

Huntington police say 45-year-old Kahmal Dillahunty, from Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The stabbing happened in front of the Sheetz along 6th Avenue in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

A victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officers report, and has passed away.

According to Huntington Police, several witnesses have come forward.

Officers are in the process of reviewing surveillance video.

The store has closed for a time but has since reopened.

Dillahunty is at Western Regional Jail.

