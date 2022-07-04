Advertisement

Omega-3 rich meals

Healthy cooking tips
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Salmon Cake Recipe

  • 2 14.75 oz. cans Wild Caught Salmon
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 bunch of Green Onions
  • 1 juice of Lemon ~1 Tbsp lemon juice
  • 3/4 C Panko (I chose Private Selection)
  • 1 tsp Kosher Salt or 1/2 tsp if using table salt
  • 1/2 tsp Black Pepper
  • 2 Tbsp Butter or Olive Oil

Link to full recipe and post discussing omega-3: https://simplywellman.com/salmon-cakes-with-tangy-sauce-and-crispy-veggies/

Meredith Wellman, MS, RD, LD is a registered dietitian in Huntington, West Virginia. Recipes and general nutrition information can be found on her website, SimplyWellman.com

