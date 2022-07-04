Omega-3 rich meals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Salmon Cake Recipe

2 14.75 oz. cans Wild Caught Salmon

2 Eggs

1 bunch of Green Onions

1 juice of Lemon ~1 Tbsp lemon juice

3/4 C Panko (I chose Private Selection)

1 tsp Kosher Salt or 1/2 tsp if using table salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

2 Tbsp Butter or Olive Oil

Link to full recipe and post discussing omega-3: https://simplywellman.com/salmon-cakes-with-tangy-sauce-and-crispy-veggies/

Meredith Wellman, MS, RD, LD is a registered dietitian in Huntington, West Virginia. Recipes and general nutrition information can be found on her website, SimplyWellman.com

