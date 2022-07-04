Thundery week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Independence Day featured another 90 day across the region. The adage “hot as a firecracker” apropos on July 4th. Weather savvy observers noticed how the northern horizon took on a milky white complexion as clouds from distant thunderstorms were transported in our direction. Those clouds provide a tip for the weather to come this week as they signal a week long wave of occasional squalls.

Tonight will be good for outdoor concerts and fireworks displays with temperatures in the 80s. By dawn Tuesday readings will have stayed in the 70s all night long.

Tuesday starts a new parade of sorts…a parade of daily if short lived thunder squalls arriving from the north and passing in an hour or so to the south. Timing each squall will have be done on a day of scale with localized power hits from lightning bolts and strong winds as well as street flooding to occur.

Daily highs this week will depend when and where storms hit with highs near 90 but falling mainly into the 80s category by second half of the week.

Given the drying nature of the climate in the Ohio valley the past few weeks the rains that are incoming will help those browning lawns get a few drinks of water. All this courtesy of a ring of fire heat wave in the heartland that will send waves of rain and storms our way.

