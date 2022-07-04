Advertisement

Woman dies in mobile home fire

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -

A fire at a mobile home killed a woman in Rowan County, according to Morehead 911.

The fire happened around 12:53 a.m. Monday at Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60 West.

Dispatch says Morehead firefighters were on scene about 5 minutes after dispatched.

The 64-year-old woman was found in the living room and pronounced dead at 1:35 a.m. by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt. Her remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Dispatch says no foul play is suspected.

