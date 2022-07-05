Charleston Sternwheel Regatta comes to a close

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After five days of fun, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is coming to an end Monday night.

And for many, it has been an experience like no other.

“To be out here in 2022, it’s surreal,” Thomas Taylor with Island Rhythm Jamaican Cuisine said.

Taylor said he grew up in Charleston and the last time he was at the regatta was in his 20s. He described having it back as an incredible experience.

“It was mind-blowing because as kids we want to get on the rides and everything. So, you know, to see it come back after missing so long, it’s like a full circle,” Taylor said.

He isn’t the only one enjoying the regatta.

Brad Fontalbert says he came to the regatta when he was only 7 years old.

And with the news he’s going to be a grandfather, he can’t wait to bring them to share in the fun.

“It’s very nostalgic,” he said. “Got chills a few times just remembering what it used to be.”

While the regatta may be ending, some nearby roads will remain closed Tuesday as the area is cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.