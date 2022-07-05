Coroner called to scene after officer involved shooting
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - We are following a developing story in Martin County.
Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT he is responding to the scene of a shooting.
We’re told it is off New Route 3 on Sandlick Road in the Davella community. We are told law enforcement is involved.
Martin Co. dispatchers tell WSAZ Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.
