Deputy killed in the line-of-duty honored during memorial service

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) -- A memorial service was held Tuesday for a Floyd County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line-of-duty last Thursday during a hours-long shootout in Allen, Kentucky.

Deputy William Petry was the first on the scene Thursday as accused gunman, Lance Storz, 49, opened fire on law enforcement who arrived at his home to serve an emergency protective order.

Sheriff details events leading up to Floyd Co. mass shooting

Two other officers, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins, were also killed Thursday, June 30 during the shootout along with a K-9 officer. Four others were injured in the barrage of gunfire.

For previous coverage >>>CLICK HERE

It was standing room only Tuesday at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, as friends, family, and other law enforcement agencies from all over joined together to honor deputy Petry’s life.

It was standing room only Tuesday at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, as friends, family, and other law enforcement agencies from all over joined together to honor deputy Petry’s life. (WSAZ)

Around 10 a.m., the honor guard began their post in a brief ceremonious march to watch over Petry’s casket.

Deputy Petry began his career with the Prestonsburg Police Department, where he worked for 14 years.

For 15 years, Petry served with Kentucky State Police and for the last two years, he served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Petry also led the Martin City Fire Department as chief.

Deputy William Petry was a husband and a father of two. Petry also leaves behind two grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg, along with the other two officers killed during the attack Thursday.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago (WYMT)

Officials say you would be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t know Deputy Petry or have warm words to say about him.

Lance Storz, of Allen, is being held at the Pike County Detention Center on several charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer. He also faces charges in connection with the death of K-9 Drago who served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.