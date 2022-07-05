Fire destroys two houses in Portsmouth; cause under investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Flames lit up the Monday night sky in Portsmouth. Portsmouth and New Boston Fire Departments both responded to a fire in the 1600 block of 6th Street.

It was reported at 10:32 p.m.

When crews arrived, the fire had already engulfed two homes. Nearby residents watched as crews battled to put out the flames.

“We were afraid it was going to catch multiple houses on fire,” said Jon Anderson, who lives nearby.

Fire crews say nobody was injured in the fire, but two homes are a total loss. The intense heat also damaged two neighboring homes. Firefighters were on scene for hours and finally put the fire out just before 3 a.m.

Portsmouth Fire Department’s arson investigation team is now partnering with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office to conduct an investigation into what caused the fire to start. As of Tuesday evening, the cause of the fire remained unknown.

“Brown Street to Lincoln Street was filled with people. Everyone was worried about the other houses catching fire, the trees catching on fire. But thank God, thank God that did not happen,” Anderson said.

