Lincoln County July 4th parade

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is nothing like a small town celebration on Independence Day. While our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless crime in Illinois, the town of Hamlin reminded us what is still so good about America. Tony takes us to Main street for a look at the color, pageantry and history lesson that unfolded on Monday as Lincoln County celebrated America’s birthday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.