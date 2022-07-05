Major opioid trial delayed after federal ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One day after Huntington and Cabell County lost their case against the nation’s three largest opioid distributors, a trial set to begin Tuesday for several other cities and counties against the same defendants has been postponed, according to an attorney in the case.

Trial had been set to begin at 8:30 a.m. The postponement followed a request by the cities and counties for a continuance. The distributors did not object.

On Monday evening, U.S. District Court Judge David Faber ruled in favor of the distributors. That case involved the City of Huntington and Cabell County in a lawsuit filed the lawsuit nearly five years ago against AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp.

The plaintiffs were seeking $2.5 billion in damages.

Faber’s ruling read in part, “The opioid crisis has taken a considerable toll on the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington. And while there is a natural tendency to assign blame in such cases, they must be decided not based on sympathy, but on the facts and the law. In view of the court’s findings and conclusions, the court finds that judgment should be entered in defendants’ favor.”

According to the ruling, causation wasn’t proven during the trial and there was not sufficient evidence of “pharmacy-level diversion” with one exception -- a Barboursville pharmacy that was shut down by law enforcement in 2014.

“Any diversion of prescription opioids that occurred in the City of Huntington or Cabell County after the medicines were distributed to and dispensed by bona fide pharmacies involved criminal actions of third parties over whom defendants had no control, including the persons to whom the medicines were prescribed and those involved in diverting the prescription opioids. The court finds that plaintiffs did not prove that defendants supplied opioids to pharmacies engaged in diversion,” the ruling reads in part.

West Virginia has the nation’s highest fatal opioid overdose rate. In separate, similar lawsuits, the state reached a $37 million settlement with McKesson in 2019, $20 million with Cardinal Health and $16 million with AmerisourceBergen in 2017.

The decision comes just one day before another lawsuit is set to begin with the same defendants, this case filed by other counties and jurisdictions.

