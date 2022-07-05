Advertisement

Man dies in riding mower accident

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday evening in a riding mowing accident in the Stambaugh area, according to the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters say the victim lost control of a zero-turn mower and went over an embankment.

W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue was assisted at the scene by Paintsville EMS, Kentucky State Police, the Johnson County Coroner and the county Deputy Coroner.

The victim’s name has not been released.

