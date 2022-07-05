Opioid ruling impact ripples across W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s mayor joined cities and counties across West Virginia in weighing the impact of this week’s ruling in a landmark opioid trial.

The 184-page ruling, handed down on Independence Day, found the city of Huntington and Cabell County failed to prove its case against the nation’s three largest opioid distributors -- AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

Federal judge rules in favor of major drug companies in landmark opioid case

The ruling led another group of West Virginia cities and counties -- about 100 plaintiffs in all -- to request a postponement of their trial against the same defendants Tuesday morning, according to court officials and an attorney in the case.

The court granted Tuesday’s postponement once the distributors did not object. No new date was scheduled.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams praised the city’s attorneys Tuesday and said he respects the court’s ruling, however, he expressed high disappointment.

“I’m not sure what those next steps are, but I do know this,” he said. “I am more determined then ever. Even if I have to go to my very last breath on Earth to make blessed sure that this never ever happens again, and those who brought it upon us have to pay.”

U.S. District Judge David Faber’s ruling acknowledged, “the opioid crisis has taken a considerable toll on the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington,” yet he said the court’s ruling had to be based, “on the facts and the law,” not sympathy.

The ruling repeatedly found that Huntington and Cabell County failed to prove its case.

Faber ruled the plaintiffs did not prove that the distributors’ conduct was unreasonable, did not prove that the distributors failed to prevent the drugs from falling into the wrong hands and did not prove that distributors supplied any pharmacy that diverted pills in Cabell County.

In fact, Faber found the only pharmacy accused of such conduct was supplied by another distributor altogether.

WSAZ asked Williams for his reaction to Faber’s finding that the plaintiffs had failed to prove so much.

“At least from my own, non-legal framework, is that I don’t know what more that we needed to prove,” he said.

Williams reinforced the volume of pills supplied to Cabell County -- more than 100 million in eight years.

But Faber found that changes in the standard of care and the prescribing practices of doctors, 99% of whom he wrote acted in good faith, determined the volume of pills and drove that number higher.

“Although Plaintiffs allege that the volume of prescription opioids distributed in Cabell/Huntington was ‘excessive,’ they offered no evidence, expert or otherwise, of how many prescription opioids should have been distributed in Cabell/Huntington,” Faber wrote.

The judge further concluded that pharmacies were best equipped to detect and stop diversion. He ruled the distributors only option would have been to stop all shipments to an individual pharmacy, thus creating supply problems for patients with a legitimate medical need.

Williams was unsure to what extent those next steps would involve these defendants, instead pointing to others in the supply channel, including manufacturers and pharmacies.

The three distributors each released statements Tuesday.

“We’re pleased with the court’s decision which struck down the notion that the distribution of FDA approved medications to licensed and registered health care providers in Cabell County and the City of Huntington was a public nuisance,” said Francesca LaMonaca of AmerisourceBergen. “Pharmaceutical distributors like AmerisourceBergen have been asked to walk a legal and ethical tightrope between providing access to necessary medications and acting to prevent diversion of controlled substances. This ruling will help enable our company to do what we do best – ensuring that health care facilities like hospitals and community pharmacies have access to the medications that patients and care providers need – ranging from blood pressure medications to chemotherapies to COVID-19 treatments and, as appropriate, prescription pain medications.”

“We applaud the Court’s ruling, which recognizes what we demonstrated in court, which is that we do not manufacture, market, or prescribe prescription medications but instead only provide a secure channel to deliver medications of all kinds from manufacturers to our thousands of hospital and pharmacy customers that dispense them to their patients based on doctor-ordered prescriptions,” said Erich Timmerman of Cardinal Health. “As we continue to fulfill our limited role in the pharmaceutical supply chain, we operate a constantly adaptive and rigorous system to combat controlled substance diversion and remain committed to being part of the solution to the opioid crisis.”

David Matthews of McKesson said his company was aware of the court’s ruling in what he described as a complex case.

“We continue to be deeply concerned about the impact that the opioid crisis is having on families and communities across our nation,” he said. “We see prescription drug diversion and abuse as an issue that needs to be addressed through a comprehensive approach that includes regulators, manufacturers, pharmacies, distributors, doctors and patients.

“McKesson maintains—and continuously enhances—strong programs designed to detect and prevent opioid diversion within the pharmaceutical supply chain. We only distribute controlled substances, including opioids, to DEA-registered and state-licensed pharmacies,” Matthews added.

West Virginia has the nation’s highest fatal opioid overdose rate.

In separate, similar lawsuits, the state reached a $37 million settlement with McKesson in 2019, $20 million with Cardinal Health and $16 million with AmerisourceBergen in 2017.

