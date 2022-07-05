Person struck by lightning

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon in part of Lincoln County, according to the county EMS director.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and the victim was taken to CAMC in Charleston.

The EMS director also reported active flooding in part of the county, including at an EMS station, but no reported injuries or water rescues.

Up to a foot and a half of water was reported in some areas but was starting to recede. Crews are in the clean-up process.

