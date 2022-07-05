Advertisement

Person struck by lightning

(Source: Pixabay/WALB)
(Source: Pixabay/WALB)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon in part of Lincoln County, according to the county EMS director.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and the victim was taken to CAMC in Charleston.

The EMS director also reported active flooding in part of the county, including at an EMS station, but no reported injuries or water rescues.

Up to a foot and a half of water was reported in some areas but was starting to recede. Crews are in the clean-up process.

Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man dies in riding mower accident
Business closed following stabbing near front door
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Martin County.
Suspect dead; officer not injured in shooting
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff
Man faces murder charges after stabbing outside convenience store
Man charged with murder after stabbing outside convenience store

Latest News

Empty Desk
Threat temporarily closes community college
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Three officers and a K-9 officer were killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 during a...
Tributes to officers killed during Floyd Co. mass shooting
WVU closes downtown campus for threat investigation