Threat temporarily closes community college

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - BridgeValley Community & Technical College’s (BVCTC) campuses in South Charleston and Montgomery were evacuated and closed Tuesday after a bomb threat, school officials said.

They said the threat was made just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A building on the South Charleston campus was cleared without incident, and all BVCTC buildings were later cleared to re-enter. Classes remained closed for the day, though.

Campuses are scheduled to reopen Wednesday on a regular schedule.

