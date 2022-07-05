Thundery week just starting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of July is living up to its notorious reputation with bouts of heat (often the hottest month of season) and rounds of thunder (often the wettest month of the year). Tuesday’s action passed in the late morning-early afternoon armed with torrents of rain, gusty winds and lightning strikes. Flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for a handful of Coalfield counties in Kentucky and West Virginia. No serious flooding issues occurred by a few reports of water over roads included the Straight Fork thru Duvall which overflowed into Route 3 near the elementary school in Lincoln County. Water did not make into the school.

Wednesday will likely feature a bookend of action with an overnight cluster of showers with thunder passing after sunrise. The sky would then turn partly cloudy with a heavy tropical feel in a steamy atmosphere. By day’s end a storm line will approach from the north and west. This line may be similar to the Tuesday storm. So a round of rowdy squalls will likely end the day. Power hits (lightning and wind related) and local high water would be plausible. Highs near 90 will aid in the potency of the storms.

Thursday and Friday will show similar thunder tendencies before the weather improves with lower humidity and sunshine in time for the start of the fair season in Proctorville and Eleanor.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.