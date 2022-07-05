Advertisement

Tributes to officers killed during Floyd Co. mass shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Tributes are pouring in for the three fallen officers and K-9 officer killed Thursday, June 30 during a violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky.

Three officers and a K-9 officer were killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 during a...
Three officers and a K-9 officer were killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 during a violent ambush in Allen, Ky.(WSAZ)
Three officers and a K-9 officer were killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 during a...
Three officers and a K-9 officer were killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 during a violent ambush in Allen, Ky.(WSAZ)
Three officers and a K-9 officer were killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 during a...
Three officers and a K-9 officer were killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 during a violent ambush in Allen, Ky.(WSAZ)

Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins and K-9 officer Drago all died as a result of their injuries sustained during the shootout.

FOR MORE INFORMATION >>> CLICK HERE

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man dies in riding mower accident
Business closed following stabbing near front door
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff
Man faces murder charges after stabbing outside convenience store
Man charged with murder after stabbing outside convenience store
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Martin County.
Suspect dead; officer not injured in shooting

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay/WALB)
Person struck by lightning
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
WVU closes downtown campus for threat investigation