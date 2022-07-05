Visitation services begin for fallen officers in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Visitation services have begun for two of the officers who were killed last week in an ambush shooting in Allen, Kentucky.

The visitation for Floyd County Deputy William Petry began Sunday evening and continued Monday at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Kentucky.

Visitation for Prestonsburg Police Department Capt. Ralph Frasure began at 6 Monday evening.

Four police flags were placed on the balcony underneath American flags, including one for K-9 Deputy Drago, who was also killed.

An enormous crowd attended, and police agencies from all over the region and beyond were represented.

Law enforcement agencies from outside the area have been coming in to help cover local officers’ shifts, giving them time to attend these services and grieve.

Visitation for Frasure will continue all day Tuesday.

Prestonsburg Police Department Officer Jacob Chaffins’ visitation service will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tom’s Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Ivel and will continue all day Wednesday.

