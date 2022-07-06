Burnside named ‘All-America Leader’ by National Civic League

Advertisement

Burnside named All-America leader
By Joseph Payton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Citizens of Portsmouth are referring to Jeremy Burnside as “Portsmouth’s Miracle.” Burnside passed away June 14 after a long battle with cancer. Shortly after his death, the National Civic League named him an “All-America Leader.” He is one of just one of two who were selected from a long list of nominees from around the country.

“Jeremy Burnside was a force of nature just because of his level of energy and enthusiasm. It was off the charts,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

Dunne helped nominate Burnside for the award in February. Dunne says Burnside’s positive impact on the city made him an obvious choice. He was instrumental in Portsmouth’s comeback and helped to revitalize the downtown area with new, locally-owned businesses. He also helped establish civic organizations such as the Portsmouth Unity Project and Friends of Portsmouth.

Bryan Smith is the current Executive Director of the Friends of Portsmouth and considered Burnside a great friend.

“All of the light poles you see on Second Street, that is me and Jeremy 40 feet in the air painting those! He would be reaching over painting, not really supposed to be,” said Smith with a laugh. “Just us up there jamming to big hair 80s bands.”

At the time of Burnside’s death, the city was still unsure if Burnside would be selected for the All-America Leader Award. But once the news reached Portsmouth that he had won, Dunne said it would be another accomplishment to be added to Burnside’s long list.

“It’s just one more record of his legacy that he’s left here in Portsmouth. I think it is now up to the rest of us to continue on with his enthusiasm,” Dunne said.

“So many good and positive things are happening in our area, and that is really what we want to continue. We want to keep that positive momentum going that Jeremy strived so much for and continue everything that he loved. He loved this city,” Smith said.

