Charleston leaders reflect on first Sternwheel Regatta in a dozen years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clean-up crews down Kanawha Boulevard and vendors packing up signal the end of the first Sternwheel Regatta in more than a decade.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said she is excited by the event’s success and its “good problems.”

“One of the things that I’m really proud of is that, yes, this was an event in the area of the city but the positive ripple effect it had,” she said. “You couldn’t get a hotel room in the city of Charleston, I can’t tell you how many business owners told me we ran out of food, we ran out of inventory, which is a food and beverage supplier’s nightmare but a mayor’s dream; they’re thrilled.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Mark Boggs, co-owner of Local Eats Food Truck. The business made their debut during the event.

“We had people that ate from our truck literally all five days, four days, three days. We had people coming up and saying ‘that’s the best cheeseburger I ever had’ it was really something.”

“It was an excellent weekend for community engagement and overall fellowship we had a strong police presence to make sure everyone had a fun and safe time and I think that happened,” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said. “There was a lot of planning that went into this. We had a lot of police presence, and it wasn’t just the Charleston Police Department. There were several other agencies. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the State Police, DNR, the Coastguard. We had a lot of other folks making sure we had the amenities to keep everyone safe.”

“People really wanted it back, and we really worked hard to make all those connections happen, but I was just blown away with the feedback,” Goodwin added. “Crowds of people coming in, lots of enjoyment lots of kids downtown, and that’s what we want to see families coming downtown enjoying a good time together.”

Planning for next year’s Regatta is already underway. Ways to give feedback for this year’s Regatta will be available soon.

