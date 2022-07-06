Advertisement

Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A couple in South Florida has been arrested and charged with grand theft and for stealing a service dog.

Police say Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, texted a woman in the Florida Keys whose French bulldog, Sailor, had gone missing.

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.

The woman called police, and the couple was arrested at a mall in Miami on Monday.

They are charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and more.

Sailor was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

