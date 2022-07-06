Advertisement

Final farewell to police captain killed in the line-of-duty

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Prestonsburg, Kentucky was a sea of blue again Wednesday as the second officer killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 was laid to rest.

Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department was shot and killed, along with two other officers and a police K-9, as law enforcement attempting to serve an emergency protective order were ambushed.

Three officers and a K-9 officer died because of injuries sustained during the barrage of gunfire in Allen, Kentucky. Four others were injured.

Funeral services for Floyd County Deputy William Petry took place at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg Tuesday.

Frasure’s funeral also took place at the Mountain Arts Center. He along with his fellow brother in blue were laid to rest at Gethsemane Gardens following a solemn procession.

Procession honoring Capt. Frasure is held Wednesday, July 6 in Prestonsburg, Ky.
Procession honoring Capt. Frasure is held Wednesday, July 6 in Prestonsburg, Ky.(WSAZ)

After Frasure’s hearse arrived near the cemetery, his coffin was placed on a caisson or horse-drawn wagon, which was pulled by horses to the gravesite.

Lance Storz, of Allen, has been arrested and charged with murder following the deadly ambush at his home. He is being held at the Pike County Detention Center on several charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer. He also faces charges in connection with the death of K-9 Drago who served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Funeral services for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins are set to take place Thursday.

