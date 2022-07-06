Gov. Beshear announces more than $2.3 million in funding for eastern Ky. senior center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – More than $2.3 million in funding was announced Wednesday to build a new senior center in Pikeville, according to a release from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

Beshear made that announcement, saying the project will benefit the community at large.

“All of these projects will make the lives of Pike County residents better,” Beshear said in a release. “We are supporting communities all across the commonwealth, and today’s funding will help Eastern Kentucky for generations to come.”

Also, the governor recommended that the Appalachian Regional Commission approve a $780,444 grant to Pikeville Medical Center.

According to the release, “if approved, the funding would provide educational equipment and materials for a nursing training complex at the Pikeville Medical Center. The grant would assure the complex has adequate classroom equipment and fixtures, science lab equipment and simulation lab equipment.”

On Wednesday, Beshear presented $1 million to Pike County in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to construct a new senior center in Pikeville.

It will be built at 134 Bank Street. The current Pikeville Senior Center closed due to structural cracks and movement in the building’s foundation.

According to the governor’s release, “the new senior center will be accessible to everyone and compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines and will include a modern HVAC system.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.