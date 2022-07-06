Advertisement

Investigation underway: officer involved shooting

Police shooting investigation
Police shooting investigation(WVVA)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Raleigh County, according the Sheriff Scott Van Meter.

It happened just past the Crossroads Mall in Bradley on Robert C. Byrd Drive. At this hour, he said both State Police and the Sheriff’s Dept. are investigating.

Dispatchers are urging people to avoid that area until their investigation is complete. Both the North and Southbound lanes are closed at this time, including the route 48 exit ramp.

