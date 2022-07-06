Man wanted by police after shots fired

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with an incident where shots were fired.

Investigators say officers responded to the 200 block of Leon Sullivan Way Thursday, June 30 just before 5 p.m.

According to the Charleston Police Department, investigators found evidence that multiple shots were fired and bullet holes in the front door of a nearby building.

Charleston Police say a warrant for wanton endangerment has been obtained against Jamon Woodson, 39, f Charleston.

Officers say two other people were detained and firearms were recovered.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Further details have not been released.

