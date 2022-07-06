Advertisement

Man wanted by police after shots fired

A warrant for wanton endangerment has been obtained against Jamon Woodson, 39, of Charleston,...
A warrant for wanton endangerment has been obtained against Jamon Woodson, 39, of Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.(Charleston Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with an incident where shots were fired.

Investigators say officers responded to the 200 block of Leon Sullivan Way Thursday, June 30 just before 5 p.m.

According to the Charleston Police Department, investigators found evidence that multiple shots were fired and bullet holes in the front door of a nearby building.

Charleston Police say a warrant for wanton endangerment has been obtained against Jamon Woodson, 39, f Charleston.

Officers say two other people were detained and firearms were recovered.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Further details have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man dies in riding mower accident
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Martin County.
Suspect dead; officer not injured in shooting
Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia
WSAZ Investigates | Traffic Around Marshall University
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Mountaineer Challenge Academy
Mountaineer Challenge Academy
Wedding Wednesday | Bridal season makes a comeback
Wedding Wednesday | Bridal season makes a comeback
fwf
SUMMER STORM ALERT | More Storms Today
fwf
First Warning Forecast