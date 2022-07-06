Advertisement

Olive Hill celebrates Homecoming Parade

Olive Hill celebrates Homecoming Parade
By Tony Cavalier
Jul. 5, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annual homecoming festival in Olive Hill comes on the 4th of July weekend.

Many born and raised in Carter County come back to renew acquaintances and enjoy a look holiday weekend with family and old friends. One of the highlights of the festival is the Saturday afternoon parade.

From Hop Brown park to the Cultural Center, Tony Cavalier roamed Main Street on Saturday to get a sample of the fun and excitement!

