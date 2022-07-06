Advertisement

Owner finds dog after 8-year search: ‘We never stopped looking’

A dog that went missing close to a decade ago got reunited with its owner. (Source: WINK, BETSY DEHAAN, ANGIE BRAY, CNN)
By Michael Hudak
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - In dog years, it’s a reunion that took more than 50 years.

When it comes to human years, it took eight years and five months.

“I just want to tell him I’m so sorry that I didn’t find him,” Betsy Dehaan said.

In February of 2014, Harley was a lovable, adventurous pit bull, but he got a little too adventurous.

“I turned them out to go to the bathroom and turned my back for a second and they went off into the woods. And we went looking and never found Harley,” Dehaan said.

Harley vanished from his Lee County home at just a few years old.

“We searched and posted missing pet posters. We never stopped looking,” Dehaan said.

Even though he was microchipped, the search went cold. Whoever took Harley never checked the microchip to find his owner.

Fast forward to the present day, a miracle kept the love story alive.

“The dog was so sweet and behaved. He [Harley] seemed as happy as he could be,” Angie Bray said, who helped find Harley.

Bray said she found a dog that looked like Harley, malnourished, almost nothing but skin and bones.

“It made me cry. It was just so heartbreaking to think about being torn away from my animals and unable to find them,” Bray said.

She took Harley to the Cypress Lake Animal Hospital and Lee County Domestic Animal Services, and they found Dehaan’s number through the microchip.

“We got the text on Saturday. And I was like, is this a scam? We were just talking about him that morning,” Dehaan said

Dehaan no longer lives in Lee County, but when she found out Harley was safe, she drove over 1,000 miles from Missouri to meet back up with him.

Copyright 2022 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man dies in riding mower accident
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Martin County.
Suspect dead; officer not injured in shooting
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police shoot apparent gun-wielding man on Raleigh County highway
Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia
WSAZ Investigates | Traffic Around Marshall University

Latest News

The Fisher family saw damage from Tuesday's storms ranging from their driveway, drainpipe and...
Lincoln Co. residents balance storm cleanup with prep for future rainfall
Storm clouds rumble
First Warning Forecast
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back
W.Va. Gov proposes 10% personal income tax cut
W.Va. Gov. proposes 10% personal income tax cut